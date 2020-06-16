All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:04 PM

3328 Hidden Springs Drive

3328 Hidden Springs Dr · (541) 261-6912
Location

3328 Hidden Springs Dr, Medford, OR 97504

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504

Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E. Medford location!
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open single level floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining and great room with fireplace, private master suite. Nice patio and backyard. Two car attached finished garage. Located in the Hidden Springs Subdivision built by Mahar Homes, Inc. Near Rogue Valley Medical Center, Albertsons Shopping Center and the Centennial Golf Course
Available July 22nd, 1 year lease.
Home comes with refrigerator and owner pays trash bill.
1 pet under 50 Pounds permitted- no exceptions. Pet deposit is $800.
Rent:$1795
Deposit:$2,100
Call Cornerstone Property Management for application and showing. 541-261-6912

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

