3328 Hidden Springs Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504



Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E. Medford location!

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open single level floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining and great room with fireplace, private master suite. Nice patio and backyard. Two car attached finished garage. Located in the Hidden Springs Subdivision built by Mahar Homes, Inc. Near Rogue Valley Medical Center, Albertsons Shopping Center and the Centennial Golf Course

Available July 22nd, 1 year lease.

Home comes with refrigerator and owner pays trash bill.

1 pet under 50 Pounds permitted- no exceptions. Pet deposit is $800.

Rent:$1795

Deposit:$2,100

Call Cornerstone Property Management for application and showing. 541-261-6912