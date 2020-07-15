All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 2345 Finley Lane #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, OR
/
2345 Finley Lane #2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2345 Finley Lane #2

2345 Finley Lane · (541) 899-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR 97501
West Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2345 Finley Lane #2 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath. Private, centrally located in a nice neighborhood with mature trees and landscaping. Sweet patio perfect for dining. No on site washer/dryer. The Laundry Center is a clean, convenient, full service option just half a mile away.

Tenant parking in front of the garage. Garage not included.

SHOWINGS: ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY TO AVOID DISTURBING OUR TENANTS

Call 541-899-7789 for more information and to reserve.

RENT: $1050/mo (plus fees, all utilities included)

PETS: One cat or small dog allowed with additional $100 cleaning fee.

CLEANING FEE: $240 cleaning fee (required) customary cleaning (3 hrs max)

THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY! There is a minimum $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, Gas, Cable TV, Sewer, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Internet. (Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount, this amount is stated in rental agreement).

(RLNE4408488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Finley Lane #2 have any available units?
2345 Finley Lane #2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2345 Finley Lane #2 have?
Some of 2345 Finley Lane #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Finley Lane #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Finley Lane #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Finley Lane #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Finley Lane #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Finley Lane #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Finley Lane #2 offers parking.
Does 2345 Finley Lane #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 Finley Lane #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Finley Lane #2 have a pool?
No, 2345 Finley Lane #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Finley Lane #2 have accessible units?
No, 2345 Finley Lane #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Finley Lane #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Finley Lane #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 Finley Lane #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 Finley Lane #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2345 Finley Lane #2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Medford 2 BedroomsMedford Apartments with Parking
Medford Apartments with Washer-DryersMedford Dog Friendly Apartments
Medford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ashland, ORGrants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity