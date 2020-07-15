Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath. Private, centrally located in a nice neighborhood with mature trees and landscaping. Sweet patio perfect for dining. No on site washer/dryer. The Laundry Center is a clean, convenient, full service option just half a mile away.



Tenant parking in front of the garage. Garage not included.



SHOWINGS: ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY TO AVOID DISTURBING OUR TENANTS



Call 541-899-7789 for more information and to reserve.



RENT: $1050/mo (plus fees, all utilities included)



PETS: One cat or small dog allowed with additional $100 cleaning fee.



CLEANING FEE: $240 cleaning fee (required) customary cleaning (3 hrs max)



THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY! There is a minimum $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, Gas, Cable TV, Sewer, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Internet. (Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount, this amount is stated in rental agreement).



(RLNE4408488)