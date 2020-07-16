All apartments in McMinnville
1765 Southwest Tamarack Street

1765 Southwest Tamarack Street · (503) 470-2228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1765 Southwest Tamarack Street, McMinnville, OR 97128

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now offering a two bedroom one bathroom apartment at our Westview Apartments in Beautiful McMinnville. This apartment is located close to all shopping and schools. This complex is tucked in a residential neighborhood and easy access to the 99.

Rent: $1045
Water/Sewer/Garbage based on usage
Pet Deposit $300 per pet, 2 pet max, breed restrictions apply, weight limit 35 lbs
No pet rent!

*pictures shown may not be of actual unit. pictures may be of similar unit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street have any available units?
1765 Southwest Tamarack Street has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1765 Southwest Tamarack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street offer parking?
No, 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street does not offer parking.
Does 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street have a pool?
No, 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street have accessible units?
No, 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1765 Southwest Tamarack Street does not have units with air conditioning.
