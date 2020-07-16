1765 Southwest Tamarack Street

Amenities
We are now offering a two bedroom one bathroom apartment at our Westview Apartments in Beautiful McMinnville. This apartment is located close to all shopping and schools. This complex is tucked in a residential neighborhood and easy access to the 99.
Rent: $1045
Water/Sewer/Garbage based on usage
Pet Deposit $300 per pet, 2 pet max, breed restrictions apply, weight limit 35 lbs
No pet rent!
*pictures shown may not be of actual unit. pictures may be of similar unit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.