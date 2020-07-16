1765 Southwest Tamarack Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are now offering a two bedroom one bathroom apartment at our Westview Apartments in Beautiful McMinnville. This apartment is located close to all shopping and schools. This complex is tucked in a residential neighborhood and easy access to the 99.



Rent: $1045

Water/Sewer/Garbage based on usage

Pet Deposit $300 per pet, 2 pet max, breed restrictions apply, weight limit 35 lbs

No pet rent!



*pictures shown may not be of actual unit. pictures may be of similar unit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.