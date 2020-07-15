Amenities

pet friendly furnished carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

198 E. Milton #4 Available 08/10/20 Quiet 2 bedroom, 1 bath in 5-plex - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet 5-plex, conveniently located in Lebanon . The kitchen offers a stove/oven, and refrigerator. Tenants are responsible for all utilities & owner maintains the yard.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com, applications are $50 per adult.



DEPOSITS & FEES:

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



Pet Policy:

Cats allowed

Small dogs allowed



Rental Terms: One-year lease.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



(RLNE5424925)