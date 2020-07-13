All apartments in Lane County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

695 Silver Lane

695 Silver Lane · (541) 234-8581
Location

695 Silver Lane, Lane County, OR 97404
River Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
coffee bar
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Description:
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Duplex is located in a very desirable area. Nearby schools and parks which include Yujin Gakuen Elementary, Corridor Elementary. North Eugene Alternative High School, Echo Hollow City Park and Arrowhead City Park. The closest grocery stores are Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Community Market and Albertsons. Nearby coffee shops include Espresso Etc, Espresso Express and Shari's Cafe & Pies. Nearby restaurants include Lupita's Tacos, Hawaiian Time and Abby's Legendary Pizza.
Apply to view a property and apply online at www.clearconcise.com.
There is a NON-REFUNDABLE $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.
RENTERS INSURANCE WITH MINIMUM LIABILITY OF $250,000.00 REQUIRED
ALL UNITS ARE NON-SMOKING

Amenities:
Carpet/Vinyl Refrigerator 1 car attached garage
Oven/Stove Garage Laundry Washer/Dryer Hookups

TENANT MAINTAINS YARD CARE

Details:
Beds/Baths: 3BD/1.5BA
Estimated Square Feet: 1100
Rental Terms: Month To Month
Rent: $1525.00
Security Deposit Start at (Can Be increased depending on screening criteria): $2,250.00
Date Available For Viewing & Move In*: 07/07/2020 * Available to change without notice

Pet Policy
• 2 Cats allowed With an Additional Security Deposit
• 1 SMALL(Under 25lbs) Dogs allowed With an Additional Security Deposit – Breed & Size Restrictions Apply. Companion/Service Animals Accepted with proper documentation.

The Applicant, or one member of a grouped application packet is REQUIRED to view the property within 1 business day of submitting application(s). Applicants who are unable to view the property may take the option to take the property as “Unseen Location” Must sign a Sight Unseen Agreement or have a representative (family or friend) view the location on their behalf. If unable you can have the application(s) cancelled – APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

Please follow the instructions on how to view and apply for one of our properties.
Co- Cosigner Accepted – Screening additional $25.00 and Notarized Addendum required before move in.
Clear & Concise Property Management office is located at 1388 Willamette Street Eugene, OR 97401 (541)514-3363.
READ the SCREENING CRITERIA & MOVE IN PROCESS INFO BEFORE APPLYING AT www.clearconcisepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Silver Lane have any available units?
695 Silver Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 695 Silver Lane have?
Some of 695 Silver Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Silver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
695 Silver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Silver Lane pet-friendly?
No, 695 Silver Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lane County.
Does 695 Silver Lane offer parking?
Yes, 695 Silver Lane offers parking.
Does 695 Silver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Silver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Silver Lane have a pool?
No, 695 Silver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 695 Silver Lane have accessible units?
No, 695 Silver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Silver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 Silver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 Silver Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 Silver Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
