695 Silver Lane

Description:

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Duplex is located in a very desirable area. Nearby schools and parks which include Yujin Gakuen Elementary, Corridor Elementary. North Eugene Alternative High School, Echo Hollow City Park and Arrowhead City Park. The closest grocery stores are Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Community Market and Albertsons. Nearby coffee shops include Espresso Etc, Espresso Express and Shari's Cafe & Pies. Nearby restaurants include Lupita's Tacos, Hawaiian Time and Abby's Legendary Pizza.

Apply to view a property and apply online at www.clearconcise.com.

There is a NON-REFUNDABLE $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.

RENTERS INSURANCE WITH MINIMUM LIABILITY OF $250,000.00 REQUIRED

ALL UNITS ARE NON-SMOKING



TENANT MAINTAINS YARD CARE



Details:

Beds/Baths: 3BD/1.5BA

Estimated Square Feet: 1100

Rental Terms: Month To Month

Rent: $1525.00

Security Deposit Start at (Can Be increased depending on screening criteria): $2,250.00

Date Available For Viewing & Move In*: 07/07/2020 * Available to change without notice



Pet Policy

• 2 Cats allowed With an Additional Security Deposit

• 1 SMALL(Under 25lbs) Dogs allowed With an Additional Security Deposit – Breed & Size Restrictions Apply. Companion/Service Animals Accepted with proper documentation.



The Applicant, or one member of a grouped application packet is REQUIRED to view the property within 1 business day of submitting application(s). Applicants who are unable to view the property may take the option to take the property as “Unseen Location” Must sign a Sight Unseen Agreement or have a representative (family or friend) view the location on their behalf. If unable you can have the application(s) cancelled – APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.



Please follow the instructions on how to view and apply for one of our properties.

Co- Cosigner Accepted – Screening additional $25.00 and Notarized Addendum required before move in.

Clear & Concise Property Management office is located at 1388 Willamette Street Eugene, OR 97401 (541)514-3363.

READ the SCREENING CRITERIA & MOVE IN PROCESS INFO BEFORE APPLYING AT www.clearconcisepm.com