Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance media room

Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape. At Kruseway Commons Apartments in Lake Oswego, OR residents are afforded effortless access to a buzz of activity – maintaining a satisfying distance for relaxation, privacy, and a sense of community. Design, location, and a standard for quality living separate our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments from other living experiences. Visit us today and make our Lake Oswego apartments your new home.