50 Northshore # 11

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage media room courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting. Ample storage available in it 1,600 square feet, large rooms and craftsman style cabinets are built into the structure. One personal assigned parking space just feet from the private rear entry door leading into the Kitchen is great for unloading those groceries with ease. Additional street side parking is unassigned in the lot along the courtyards edge. This unit also features W/D hook ups in the basement level, laundry Shoot from the second floor and occupies three separate floors including the finished basement.

Free Microwave Gift when you sign a 12 month Lease. You will love our neighborhood! Walk to stores, restaurants, parks, a movie theater, and a terrific farmer's market! We are right on a busline to downtown Portland, or an easy 15 minute commute.



*Free WIFI to residents

*Laundry on-site

*Free parking on-site

*Free EV charger

*Ample storage



Call anytime to leave a message.

971-804-5760.

We would love to have you as our neighbor.



Available for viewing now. Make your appointment now.



If you are interested in applying for the apartment or the garage, our application is at https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/45961 or you can apply in person.