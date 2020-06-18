All apartments in Lake Oswego
Find more places like 50 Northshore # 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Oswego, OR
/
50 Northshore # 11
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

50 Northshore # 11

50 North Shore Road · (971) 804-5760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Oswego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting. Ample storage available in it 1,600 square feet, large rooms and craftsman style cabinets are built into the structure. One personal assigned parking space just feet from the private rear entry door leading into the Kitchen is great for unloading those groceries with ease. Additional street side parking is unassigned in the lot along the courtyards edge. This unit also features W/D hook ups in the basement level, laundry Shoot from the second floor and occupies three separate floors including the finished basement.
Free Microwave Gift when you sign a 12 month Lease. You will love our neighborhood! Walk to stores, restaurants, parks, a movie theater, and a terrific farmer's market! We are right on a busline to downtown Portland, or an easy 15 minute commute.

*Free WIFI to residents
*Laundry on-site
*Free parking on-site
*Free EV charger
*Ample storage

Call anytime to leave a message.
971-804-5760.
We would love to have you as our neighbor.

Available for viewing now. Make your appointment now.

If you are interested in applying for the apartment or the garage, our application is at https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/45961 or you can apply in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Northshore # 11 have any available units?
50 Northshore # 11 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Northshore # 11 have?
Some of 50 Northshore # 11's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Northshore # 11 currently offering any rent specials?
50 Northshore # 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Northshore # 11 pet-friendly?
No, 50 Northshore # 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 50 Northshore # 11 offer parking?
Yes, 50 Northshore # 11 does offer parking.
Does 50 Northshore # 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Northshore # 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Northshore # 11 have a pool?
No, 50 Northshore # 11 does not have a pool.
Does 50 Northshore # 11 have accessible units?
No, 50 Northshore # 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Northshore # 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Northshore # 11 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 50 Northshore # 11?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oswegan
199 E Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Similar Pages

Lake Oswego 1 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 Bedrooms
Lake Oswego Apartments with ParkingLake Oswego Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Oswego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR
Camas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mt. Park
First Addition

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity