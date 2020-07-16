47 Eagle Crest

Amenities

Updated one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Lake Oswego! Fresh paint, new carpet and remodeled bathroom. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Enjoy your community amenities - including a gym, pool, recreational facilities, sauna, and tennis courts!! Water/Sewer/Garbage included! Renter's insurance required. Call our Leasing Team at 503.906.7408 or TEXT 503.558.6507 for more info and to schedule your showing today! Sorry, no pets. Non-smoking home. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.