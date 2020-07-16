All apartments in Lake Oswego
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:25 PM

47 Eagle Crest

47 Eagle Crest Drive · (503) 906-7408
Location

47 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mt. Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Updated one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Lake Oswego! Fresh paint, new carpet and remodeled bathroom. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Enjoy your community amenities - including a gym, pool, recreational facilities, sauna, and tennis courts!! Water/Sewer/Garbage included! Renter's insurance required. Call our Leasing Team at 503.906.7408 or TEXT 503.558.6507 for more info and to schedule your showing today! Sorry, no pets. Non-smoking home. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Eagle Crest have any available units?
47 Eagle Crest has a unit available for $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Eagle Crest have?
Some of 47 Eagle Crest's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Eagle Crest currently offering any rent specials?
47 Eagle Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Eagle Crest pet-friendly?
No, 47 Eagle Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 47 Eagle Crest offer parking?
No, 47 Eagle Crest does not offer parking.
Does 47 Eagle Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Eagle Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Eagle Crest have a pool?
Yes, 47 Eagle Crest has a pool.
Does 47 Eagle Crest have accessible units?
No, 47 Eagle Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Eagle Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Eagle Crest has units with dishwashers.
