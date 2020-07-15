All apartments in Klamath Falls
Klamath Falls, OR
4864 Gatewood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020

4864 Gatewood Drive

4864 Gatewood Drive · (541) 885-4400
Location

4864 Gatewood Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97603

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4864 Gatewood Drive · Avail. Jul 25

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

4864 Gatewood Drive Available 07/25/20 Updated home in Gatewood - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Gatewood. House has been updated throughout and has a gas furnace and central air conditioning. This is an older home but the interior is almost 100% new. Home has a large 3 car garage, formal and informal dining areas, front and back decks and rv parking area. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. Will consider one dog (must be at least 3 years old and house broken) with an additional $500 deposit and additional $50 per month pet rent and management must meet and approve the dog. Sorry, no cats or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power, gas, water/sewer and yard maintenance. Owner pays garbage. Tenants are still residing in home-please be courteous to them and do not try to look in windows or knock on door. Call office for additional information!
Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4864 Gatewood Drive have any available units?
4864 Gatewood Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4864 Gatewood Drive have?
Some of 4864 Gatewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4864 Gatewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4864 Gatewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4864 Gatewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4864 Gatewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4864 Gatewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4864 Gatewood Drive offers parking.
Does 4864 Gatewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4864 Gatewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4864 Gatewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4864 Gatewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4864 Gatewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4864 Gatewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4864 Gatewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4864 Gatewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4864 Gatewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4864 Gatewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
