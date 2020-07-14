Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Klamath Falls
Find more places like 220 N 4th Street 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Klamath Falls, OR
/
220 N 4th Street 11
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 N 4th Street 11
220 North 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Klamath Falls
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
220 North 4th Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment. W/S/G paid. No pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851587)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 N 4th Street 11 have any available units?
220 N 4th Street 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Klamath Falls, OR
.
Is 220 N 4th Street 11 currently offering any rent specials?
220 N 4th Street 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N 4th Street 11 pet-friendly?
No, 220 N 4th Street 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Klamath Falls
.
Does 220 N 4th Street 11 offer parking?
No, 220 N 4th Street 11 does not offer parking.
Does 220 N 4th Street 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 N 4th Street 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N 4th Street 11 have a pool?
No, 220 N 4th Street 11 does not have a pool.
Does 220 N 4th Street 11 have accessible units?
No, 220 N 4th Street 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N 4th Street 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 N 4th Street 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 N 4th Street 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 N 4th Street 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Klamath Falls 2 Bedrooms
Klamath Falls 3 Bedrooms
Klamath Falls Apartments with Garage
Klamath Falls Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Altamont, OR