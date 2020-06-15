Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 11
1342 Pleasant Ave
1342 Pleasant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1342 Pleasant Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR 97601
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House
Double Car Garage
Washer and Dryer in unit
Two approved pets allowed
(RLNE5834530)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 Pleasant Ave have any available units?
1342 Pleasant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Klamath Falls, OR
.
Is 1342 Pleasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Pleasant Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Pleasant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1342 Pleasant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1342 Pleasant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1342 Pleasant Ave does offer parking.
Does 1342 Pleasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 Pleasant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Pleasant Ave have a pool?
No, 1342 Pleasant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Pleasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 1342 Pleasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Pleasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Pleasant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 Pleasant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 Pleasant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
