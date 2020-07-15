All apartments in Klamath County
5988 Coopers Hawk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

5988 Coopers Hawk

5988 Coopers Hawk Road · (541) 885-4400
Location

5988 Coopers Hawk Road, Klamath County, OR 97601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5988 Coopers Hawk · Avail. Aug 3

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2363 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
5988 Coopers Hawk Available 08/03/20 Large home in Running Y - Beautiful custom built Lindal Cedar home in the Running Y. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with vaulted ceilings and large windows with a beautiful view. 4th bedrooms is upstairs with balcony style, walk in closet and full bathroom. Attached garage, large patio in front and smaller patio in rear. Open floor plan through kitchen/dining/living plus a built in desk area at living room. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power, gas, water/sewer, garbage and yard maintenance. Owner pays HOA dues which give tenants access to sports fitness center which includes a pool, gym and activity room. Call for an appointment to view...this is a must see home!
Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3617141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

