Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

5988 Coopers Hawk Available 08/03/20 Large home in Running Y - Beautiful custom built Lindal Cedar home in the Running Y. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with vaulted ceilings and large windows with a beautiful view. 4th bedrooms is upstairs with balcony style, walk in closet and full bathroom. Attached garage, large patio in front and smaller patio in rear. Open floor plan through kitchen/dining/living plus a built in desk area at living room. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power, gas, water/sewer, garbage and yard maintenance. Owner pays HOA dues which give tenants access to sports fitness center which includes a pool, gym and activity room. Call for an appointment to view...this is a must see home!

Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3617141)