Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

2444 Redwood Drive

2444 Redwood Drive · (541) 885-4400
Location

2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR 97601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2444 Redwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1838 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. Will consider one dog with an additional deposit and management must meet the dog. Sorry, no cats or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power, gas, water and yard maintenance. Owner pays garbage and home is on a septic system. Tenants are still residing in home-please be courteous to them and do not try to look in windows or knock on door. Call office for additional information!
Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4318422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Redwood Drive have any available units?
2444 Redwood Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2444 Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 Redwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2444 Redwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Redwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2444 Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Redwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2444 Redwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2444 Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Redwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Redwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
