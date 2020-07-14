Amenities
Make yourself at home at Edgewater Apartments, located in beautiful King \nCity. You'll find yourself just minutes from the Tualatin River National \nWildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and Oregon's stunning Wine \nCountry. We offer large two bedroom, two full bath apartment homes. \nKitchens are fully equipped and ready for your first home cooked meal. \nPour yourself a cup of coffee, put your feet up and relax on your oversize \npatio. Now renting - call us today! We boast only 20 units, so snag yours \nbefore it's gone!