Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Edgewater Apartments

16849 Southwest 131st Avenue · (971) 407-5576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR 97224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 833-302 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
new construction
smoke-free community
Make yourself at home at Edgewater Apartments, located in beautiful King \nCity. You'll find yourself just minutes from the Tualatin River National \nWildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and Oregon's stunning Wine \nCountry. We offer large two bedroom, two full bath apartment homes. \nKitchens are fully equipped and ready for your first home cooked meal. \nPour yourself a cup of coffee, put your feet up and relax on your oversize \npatio. Now renting - call us today! We boast only 20 units, so snag yours \nbefore it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: $500 - 1 full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Over a year old under 60 lbs
Parking Details: Uncovered parking. Detached garages for an additional fee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Edgewater Apartments have any available units?
Edgewater Apartments has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Edgewater Apartments have?
Some of Edgewater Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewater Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Edgewater Apartments offers parking.
Does Edgewater Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewater Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater Apartments have a pool?
No, Edgewater Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Edgewater Apartments have accessible units?
No, Edgewater Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Edgewater Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Edgewater Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Edgewater Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

