Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly new construction smoke-free community

Make yourself at home at Edgewater Apartments, located in beautiful King

City. You'll find yourself just minutes from the Tualatin River National

Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and Oregon's stunning Wine

Country. We offer large two bedroom, two full bath apartment homes.

Kitchens are fully equipped and ready for your first home cooked meal.

Pour yourself a cup of coffee, put your feet up and relax on your oversize

patio. Now renting - call us today! We boast only 20 units, so snag yours

before it's gone!