Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym bike storage clubhouse courtyard internet access package receiving

Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living. This unique apartment community has been thoughtfully designed to feature a relaxing resident clubhouse with Wi-Fi and lounge, a game room with pool table and ping-pong. You’ll find living in the country is easier than you think at Country Crossroads.

Country Crossroads is comprised of 20 three-story apartment buildings and a single story community building. Units consist of one and two bedroom flats and two and three bedroom, two story townhouses.