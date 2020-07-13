Chapel Creek Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

One day in the Country is worth a month in the city!



Chapel Creek sits on the edge of town in the quiet country community of Junction City. It is made up of townhomes and duplexes that sit in a park-like community. Chapel Creek’s spacious duplexes and townhomes are a quality pick with a majority of them featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths tucked into 1200 square feet.



Units feature a large garage, covered back patio, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and washer/dryer hookups. Chapel creek offers full amenities in the kitchen that include dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal.