Chapel Creek Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Chapel Creek Townhomes

1797 Pear Loop ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1797 Pear Loop, Junction City, OR 97448

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1786P · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 1735P · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapel Creek Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
One day in the Country is worth a month in the city!

Chapel Creek sits on the edge of town in the quiet country community of Junction City. It is made up of townhomes and duplexes that sit in a park-like community. Chapel Creek’s spacious duplexes and townhomes are a quality pick with a majority of them featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths tucked into 1200 square feet.

Units feature a large garage, covered back patio, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and washer/dryer hookups. Chapel creek offers full amenities in the kitchen that include dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chapel Creek Townhomes have any available units?
Chapel Creek Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chapel Creek Townhomes have?
Some of Chapel Creek Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapel Creek Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Chapel Creek Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapel Creek Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Chapel Creek Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Chapel Creek Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Chapel Creek Townhomes offers parking.
Does Chapel Creek Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chapel Creek Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapel Creek Townhomes have a pool?
No, Chapel Creek Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Chapel Creek Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Chapel Creek Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Chapel Creek Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapel Creek Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Chapel Creek Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Chapel Creek Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
