All apartments in Jefferson
Find more places like 544 S. 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson, OR
/
544 S. 2nd Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

544 S. 2nd Street

544 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

544 South 2nd Street, Jefferson, OR 97352

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex Available in Jefferson - Two bedroom - One Bathroom
Call for Information 503-779-1595

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 S. 2nd Street have any available units?
544 S. 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson, OR.
Is 544 S. 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
544 S. 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 S. 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, OREugene, ORBeaverton, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OR
Corvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORMcMinnville, OR
Canby, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, ORKing City, ORAlbany, ORPhilomath, ORNewberg, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Oregon Health & Science UniversityOregon State University
University of Oregon