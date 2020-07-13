Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jefferson, OR
/
544 S. 2nd Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
544 S. 2nd Street
544 South 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
544 South 2nd Street, Jefferson, OR 97352
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex Available in Jefferson - Two bedroom - One Bathroom
Call for Information 503-779-1595
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5161224)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have any available units?
544 S. 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jefferson, OR
.
Is 544 S. 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
544 S. 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 S. 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jefferson
.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 S. 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 S. 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
