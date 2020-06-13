Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, OR

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
140 Offord Circle
140 Offord Circle, Jacksonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1589 sqft
140 Offord Circle Available 08/15/20 Beautiful home with large fenced yard and gardens - Large kitchen with huge wrap around counters. Three bedrooms and two baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
107 McCully
107 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1428 sqft
107 McCully Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Jacksonville Town Home Near Shops and Trails! - Live it up in Jacksonville's McCully Lane community! Enjoy access to several walking trails, streams, coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, concerts, and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
195 East E St
195 East East Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
195 East E St Available 07/02/20 Cozy Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Blocks from shops, restaurants, and the Doc Griffin park just off California St, close to Britt.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
140 South 4th Street
140 South 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
918 sqft
This brand new fully furnished unit is sure to amaze! 1-2 minute walking distance to ANYWHERE you would like to explore in historic Jacksonville.

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
960 Beverly Way
960 Beverly Way, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,400
425 sqft
960 Beverly Way Available 10/19/19 Light, Bright Studio in Jacksonville Blocks to Town - Newly remolded studio apartment blocks to downtown Jacksonville! This light and bright fully furnished rental has all the amenities needed for a delightful stay
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
16 Ross Ct.
16 Ross Court, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2125 sqft
16 Ross Ct. Available 06/19/20 Spacious older home in quiet neighborhood - Hard to find 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,100 sq ft of living space! Beautiful wood floors in living and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Medford
1 Unit Available
1374 Harrisburg Drive
1374 Harrisburg Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
1374 Harrisburg Drive Available 07/14/20 Great Home in South West Medford - This is a great newer home in Southwest Medford. Large bank of windows let in the light into the living room. Modern kitchen, covered patio, two car garage and a huge yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
324 Cheney Loop
324 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1283 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
511 South Holly St
511 South Holly Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 6 Plex Unit Pet Friendly! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a new laminate floors, alley access and parking, new paint, new appliances.This is a lower middle unit. PETS: Pet possible with additional security deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
2962 Stacie Way
2962 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1229 sqft
2962 Stacie Way Available 07/14/20 Remodeled Townhome in East Medford - Remodeled Townhome located in a great residential Medford neighborhood. Comes with all appliances, brand new carpet, flooring, and paint through out.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
323 North Grape Street
323 North Grape Street, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
468 sqft
Conveniently located and right next to the historic and beautiful Waverly Cottage! You will immediately notice the charming curb appeal as you pull up to your new home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1
3163 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1827 sqft
3163 Forst Hills Dr #A, Medford OR 97504 Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jacksonville, OR

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

