3810 Neal Creek Road

APPLICATION PENDING House for Rent - Small Pet Friendly - Two bedroom, two bath manufactured home for rent located in the Hood River Valley. New floors, and new deck with great Mt. Adams views! There is a barn for storage. It is a great space to store small boats, equipment or possibly a small car. One pet permitted, upon approval, under 30lbs and will require an additional deposit. No smoking.



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $2,250

Tenant Utilities: Electricity, Water, Trash

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher

Laundry: W/D Hook-Ups (W/D are NOT provided)

Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility

Additional Information:

- Owner will retain the garage and shed for storage.

- Renter's insurance will be required.

- Horse Field: Field will not be included in the lease. Field may occasionally have horses in it. Access will be needed to load and unload horses with a trailer (typically just twice a year) and caretaker will come to water/feed the horses but will park off to the side and not block the driveway. Tenants may lease the field for an additional cost, please inquire.



For more information, or to apply online, please visit:

www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com



