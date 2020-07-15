All apartments in Hood River County
Find more places like 3810 Neal Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hood River County, OR
/
3810 Neal Creek Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3810 Neal Creek Road

3810 Neal Creek Road · (541) 386-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3810 Neal Creek Road, Hood River County, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3810 Neal Creek Road · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING House for Rent - Small Pet Friendly - Two bedroom, two bath manufactured home for rent located in the Hood River Valley. New floors, and new deck with great Mt. Adams views! There is a barn for storage. It is a great space to store small boats, equipment or possibly a small car. One pet permitted, upon approval, under 30lbs and will require an additional deposit. No smoking.

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,250
Tenant Utilities: Electricity, Water, Trash
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
Laundry: W/D Hook-Ups (W/D are NOT provided)
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Owner will retain the garage and shed for storage.
- Renter's insurance will be required.
- Horse Field: Field will not be included in the lease. Field may occasionally have horses in it. Access will be needed to load and unload horses with a trailer (typically just twice a year) and caretaker will come to water/feed the horses but will park off to the side and not block the driveway. Tenants may lease the field for an additional cost, please inquire.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

(RLNE5225236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Neal Creek Road have any available units?
3810 Neal Creek Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3810 Neal Creek Road have?
Some of 3810 Neal Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Neal Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Neal Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Neal Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Neal Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Neal Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Neal Creek Road offers parking.
Does 3810 Neal Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Neal Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Neal Creek Road have a pool?
No, 3810 Neal Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Neal Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 3810 Neal Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Neal Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Neal Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Neal Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Neal Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3810 Neal Creek Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORLake Oswego, OROregon City, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Camas, WAWashougal, WAOrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORGladstone, ORMinnehaha, WA
Fairview, ORBarberton, WAHood River, ORThe Dalles, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity