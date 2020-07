Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking

The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now. Your home will feature an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and various luxury surfaces and styles. With the Max Line at your front door and established neighboring businesses, schools and restaurants, this is the place to be! Washington Street Station brings new meaning to Hillsboro living.