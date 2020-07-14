All apartments in Hillsboro
Sunset Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Sunset Crossing

17999 NW Evergreen Pky · (415) 301-7987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Triple Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17999201 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,832

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1564 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly. Comfort is coming home to Sunset Crossing. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit:
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking assigned to unit, additional guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sunset Crossing have any available units?
Sunset Crossing has a unit available for $2,832 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sunset Crossing have?
Some of Sunset Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Crossing offers parking.
Does Sunset Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunset Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Crossing have a pool?
No, Sunset Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Sunset Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Sunset Crossing has accessible units.
Does Sunset Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunset Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunset Crossing has units with air conditioning.

