Sunset Crossing.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit:
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking assigned to unit, additional guest parking.