Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance

Location, quality and lifestyle in dynamic Hillsboro! - "Professionally managed by Milestone Property Management" - An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider". Close to downtown, dynamic Hillsboro, Parkview is located directly across the street from the beautiful and popular Shute Park with its renowned Aquatic Center,13-acres of natural space with gorgeous walking trails, a large playground and other wonderful social amenities. With easy access to TV Highway and Tri-Met buses, enjoy convenient commutes to all the Intel campuses, as well as Nike and Columbia. You can’t beat our location!



We have two on-site laundry care facilities, and our spacious apartment homes have patios or decks, garbage disposals, dishwashers and other luxuries. Extra storage is available and we are pet-friendly so please ask us about our pet-policy. Stop on by, you won’t regret it!



For immediate submission and consideration, you may submit a Rental Application for this community online. Please call to confirm availability and obtain further information".



(RLNE2427040)