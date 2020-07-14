All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Parkview

800 Southeast 10th Avenue · (503) 966-5964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Central Hillsboro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 800 SE 10th Ave #27 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
Location, quality and lifestyle in dynamic Hillsboro! - "Professionally managed by Milestone Property Management" - An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider". Close to downtown, dynamic Hillsboro, Parkview is located directly across the street from the beautiful and popular Shute Park with its renowned Aquatic Center,13-acres of natural space with gorgeous walking trails, a large playground and other wonderful social amenities. With easy access to TV Highway and Tri-Met buses, enjoy convenient commutes to all the Intel campuses, as well as Nike and Columbia. You can’t beat our location!

We have two on-site laundry care facilities, and our spacious apartment homes have patios or decks, garbage disposals, dishwashers and other luxuries. Extra storage is available and we are pet-friendly so please ask us about our pet-policy. Stop on by, you won’t regret it!

For immediate submission and consideration, you may submit a Rental Application for this community online. Please call to confirm availability and obtain further information".

(RLNE2427040)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Up to One Months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned open lot parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview have any available units?
Parkview has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Parkview have?
Some of Parkview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview is pet friendly.
Does Parkview offer parking?
Yes, Parkview offers parking.
Does Parkview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview have a pool?
No, Parkview does not have a pool.
Does Parkview have accessible units?
No, Parkview does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview have units with air conditioning?
No, Parkview does not have units with air conditioning.
