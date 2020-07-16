659 NE Garswood Ln.

Amenities

Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.



The condo can be rented fully furnished for additional $150/month)



- First floor unit with reserved off street parking for one vehicle



- Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances



- Laundry closet complete with washer and dryer



- Patio off of master bedroom



- Access to fitness center, pool and clubhouse.



- A/C and ceiling fans



- Utilities: Tenant pays electric only



- Pet Policy: No pets allowed



- Smoking Policy: No smoking anywhere on property



- Application fee is $45 per person; Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over



Screening criteria can be found at: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6248/2016/12/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf



We look forward to hearing from you



Portland Homes & Commercial Properties

Main: 503-777-0788

Web: www.portlandhomesllc.com



