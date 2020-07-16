All apartments in Hillsboro
659 NE Garswood Ln.

659 Northeast Garswood Lane · (503) 777-0788 ext. 4
Location

659 Northeast Garswood Lane, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 659 NE Garswood Ln. · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.

The condo can be rented fully furnished for additional $150/month)

- First floor unit with reserved off street parking for one vehicle

- Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Laundry closet complete with washer and dryer

- Patio off of master bedroom

- Access to fitness center, pool and clubhouse.

- A/C and ceiling fans

- Utilities: Tenant pays electric only

- Pet Policy: No pets allowed

- Smoking Policy: No smoking anywhere on property

- Application fee is $45 per person; Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over

Screening criteria can be found at: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6248/2016/12/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf

We look forward to hearing from you

Portland Homes & Commercial Properties
Main: 503-777-0788
Web: www.portlandhomesllc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

