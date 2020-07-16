659 NE Garswood Ln.

Amenities
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.
The condo can be rented fully furnished for additional $150/month)
- First floor unit with reserved off street parking for one vehicle
- Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Laundry closet complete with washer and dryer
- Patio off of master bedroom
- Access to fitness center, pool and clubhouse.
- A/C and ceiling fans
- Utilities: Tenant pays electric only
- Pet Policy: No pets allowed
- Smoking Policy: No smoking anywhere on property
- Application fee is $45 per person; Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over
Screening criteria can be found at: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6248/2016/12/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf
We look forward to hearing from you
Portland Homes & Commercial Properties
Main: 503-777-0788
Web: www.portlandhomesllc.com
(RLNE5250094)