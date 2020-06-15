6249 NE Carillion Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan!
****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried*****
*Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent
* Private front patio, great for intimate gatherings
* Gas fireplace in living room.
* Central A/C
* Kitchen bar is spacious
* Kitchen has stainless steel appliances
* Great loft style den/bonus area
* Master suite with dual walk-in closets
* Extra secure storage space downstairs below units
* Garage is secure and gated below units - 2 assigned parking spaces
* Walking distance to the community pool, hot tub, and park
* Clubhouse has lots of AMAZING features including Gym, Racketball Court, Cozy
Movie Theater, Multiple Conference Rooms, Event Rooms, and lots more!
* Close to Intel and Nike Campus
* Easy access to US-26 and lots of shopping & restaurants
Schools: Quatam Elementry School, Liberty High School
**no pets**
**no smoking**
Available to show by Appointment
Move-in Ready: Now
FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info
APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit
**All interested parties are required to do a tour/facetime tour of the property prior to signing a lease**
APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4671356)