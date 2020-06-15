6249 NE Carillion Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub media room

Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan!

****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried*****



*Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent

* Private front patio, great for intimate gatherings

* Gas fireplace in living room.

* Central A/C

* Kitchen bar is spacious

* Kitchen has stainless steel appliances

* Great loft style den/bonus area

* Master suite with dual walk-in closets

* Extra secure storage space downstairs below units

* Garage is secure and gated below units - 2 assigned parking spaces

* Walking distance to the community pool, hot tub, and park

* Clubhouse has lots of AMAZING features including Gym, Racketball Court, Cozy

Movie Theater, Multiple Conference Rooms, Event Rooms, and lots more!

* Close to Intel and Nike Campus

* Easy access to US-26 and lots of shopping & restaurants



Schools: Quatam Elementry School, Liberty High School



**no pets**

**no smoking**



Available to show by Appointment

Move-in Ready: Now



