Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6249 NE Carillion Dr.

6249 Northeast Carillion Drive · (503) 567-2206
Location

6249 Northeast Carillion Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6249 NE Carillion Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 2 BR Condo- GREAT LOCATION! Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent*** - Wonderful 2 bedrooms + 2 bath floor plan!
****You couldn't get a better location condo if you tried*****

*Water/Sewage/Garbage/Parking Included in rent
* Private front patio, great for intimate gatherings
* Gas fireplace in living room.
* Central A/C
* Kitchen bar is spacious
* Kitchen has stainless steel appliances
* Great loft style den/bonus area
* Master suite with dual walk-in closets
* Extra secure storage space downstairs below units
* Garage is secure and gated below units - 2 assigned parking spaces
* Walking distance to the community pool, hot tub, and park
* Clubhouse has lots of AMAZING features including Gym, Racketball Court, Cozy
Movie Theater, Multiple Conference Rooms, Event Rooms, and lots more!
* Close to Intel and Nike Campus
* Easy access to US-26 and lots of shopping & restaurants

Schools: Quatam Elementry School, Liberty High School

**no pets**
**no smoking**

Available to show by Appointment
Move-in Ready: Now

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit
**All interested parties are required to do a tour/facetime tour of the property prior to signing a lease**

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. have any available units?
6249 NE Carillion Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. have?
Some of 6249 NE Carillion Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6249 NE Carillion Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6249 NE Carillion Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 NE Carillion Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6249 NE Carillion Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6249 NE Carillion Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6249 NE Carillion Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6249 NE Carillion Dr. has a pool.
Does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6249 NE Carillion Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6249 NE Carillion Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6249 NE Carillion Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6249 NE Carillion Dr. has units with air conditioning.
