Amenities
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124
COUNTY: Washington
APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765
BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office
BATHROOMS: 2.5
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months+
SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per adult applicant
DESCRIPTION:
*3 Bed+Den/ 2.5 Bath Single Family Home.
*Corner Lot with a spacious low maintenance backyard.
*Outside Patio
*Front Porch
*Two-Car attached garage w/remote controlled.
*Kitchen:
Granite Counters w/ open bar to Dining Room and Great Room.
Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
*Open Concept Floor Plan
*Gas Fireplace
*Vaulted Ceilings
*Master Bathroom with shower and Soaker Tub, Double Sinks, and a Walk-In Closet.
*Loft Area
*Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer, storage and shelving!
*Front and Back Yard Landscaping is Included.
SCHOOLS:
Jackson Elementary
Evergreen Jr. High
Glencoe High
HEAT: Gas
APPLIANCES: Washer, Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
AMENITIES: Vaulted, Gas Fireplaces, Fenced Backyard with Patio, Two Car Garage
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: None
UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENT: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric and Gas
PET POLICY: Two Pets OK- Breed Restrictions Apply. Max 50Lbs. Additional $250 Deposit and Additional $25 Per month Rent also Applies.
VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Driveway and Garage parking only
SPECIAL TERMS: Renter's Insurance is Required $100,000 minimum liability, No Smoklng
Please check out the 3-D Virtual Tour Link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Lwd19V8WjCr
