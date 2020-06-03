All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 2390 NE 14th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
2390 NE 14th Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2390 NE 14th Way

2390 Northeast 14th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Northwest Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northwest Hillsboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124
COUNTY: Washington
APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765
BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office
BATHROOMS: 2.5

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months+
SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per adult applicant

DESCRIPTION:
*3 Bed+Den/ 2.5 Bath Single Family Home.
*Corner Lot with a spacious low maintenance backyard.
*Outside Patio
*Front Porch
*Two-Car attached garage w/remote controlled.
*Kitchen:
Granite Counters w/ open bar to Dining Room and Great Room.
Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
*Open Concept Floor Plan
*Gas Fireplace
*Vaulted Ceilings
*Master Bathroom with shower and Soaker Tub, Double Sinks, and a Walk-In Closet.
*Loft Area
*Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer, storage and shelving!
*Front and Back Yard Landscaping is Included.

SCHOOLS:
Jackson Elementary
Evergreen Jr. High
Glencoe High

HEAT: Gas
APPLIANCES: Washer, Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
AMENITIES: Vaulted, Gas Fireplaces, Fenced Backyard with Patio, Two Car Garage
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: None
UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENT: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric and Gas

PET POLICY: Two Pets OK- Breed Restrictions Apply. Max 50Lbs. Additional $250 Deposit and Additional $25 Per month Rent also Applies.
VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Driveway and Garage parking only
SPECIAL TERMS: Renter's Insurance is Required $100,000 minimum liability, No Smoklng

Please check out the 3-D Virtual Tour Link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Lwd19V8WjCr

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE4501099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 NE 14th Way have any available units?
2390 NE 14th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 2390 NE 14th Way have?
Some of 2390 NE 14th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 NE 14th Way currently offering any rent specials?
2390 NE 14th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 NE 14th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2390 NE 14th Way is pet friendly.
Does 2390 NE 14th Way offer parking?
Yes, 2390 NE 14th Way does offer parking.
Does 2390 NE 14th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2390 NE 14th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 NE 14th Way have a pool?
No, 2390 NE 14th Way does not have a pool.
Does 2390 NE 14th Way have accessible units?
No, 2390 NE 14th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 NE 14th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2390 NE 14th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2390 NE 14th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2390 NE 14th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street
Hillsboro, OR 97123
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University