2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124

COUNTY: Washington

APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765

BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office

BATHROOMS: 2.5



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months+

SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per adult applicant



DESCRIPTION:

*3 Bed+Den/ 2.5 Bath Single Family Home.

*Corner Lot with a spacious low maintenance backyard.

*Outside Patio

*Front Porch

*Two-Car attached garage w/remote controlled.

*Kitchen:

Granite Counters w/ open bar to Dining Room and Great Room.

Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher

*Open Concept Floor Plan

*Gas Fireplace

*Vaulted Ceilings

*Master Bathroom with shower and Soaker Tub, Double Sinks, and a Walk-In Closet.

*Loft Area

*Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer, storage and shelving!

*Front and Back Yard Landscaping is Included.



SCHOOLS:

Jackson Elementary

Evergreen Jr. High

Glencoe High



HEAT: Gas

APPLIANCES: Washer, Dryer, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

AMENITIES: Vaulted, Gas Fireplaces, Fenced Backyard with Patio, Two Car Garage

UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: None

UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENT: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric and Gas



PET POLICY: Two Pets OK- Breed Restrictions Apply. Max 50Lbs. Additional $250 Deposit and Additional $25 Per month Rent also Applies.

VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Driveway and Garage parking only

SPECIAL TERMS: Renter's Insurance is Required $100,000 minimum liability, No Smoklng



Please check out the 3-D Virtual Tour Link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Lwd19V8WjCr



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED



