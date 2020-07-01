All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206

101 Northeast Brookwood Parkway · (503) 941-9024
Location

101 Northeast Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Brookwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
on-site laundry
Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major freeways makes The Sapphire the ideal location to call home. With your busy lifestyles let us take care of you with full service landscaping, and a business center for all residents. Your luxury home features beautiful warm tones throughout with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, including built in microwaves and dishwashers as well as tile counter-tops with deep cabinets. The open bar kitchens lead to spacious living rooms with high/vaulted ceilings, ample windows and A/C in every unit. Full sized washers and dryers in every apartment home offer the convenience of not having to go to a laundry room. Each apartment features a large balcony/patio with additional storage.

Small/Med (50 lbs & under) pets OK with additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent. No smoking thanks. $80.00 monthly Flat fee for WSG.
Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major freeways makes The Sapphire the ideal location to call home. Your luxury home features beautiful warm tones throughout with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, including built in microwaves and dishwashers as well as tile counter-tops with deep cabinets. The open bar kitchens lead to spacious living rooms with high/vaulted ceilings, ample windows and A/C in every unit. Full sized washers and dryers in every apartment home offer the convenience of not having to go to a laundry room. Each apartment features a large balcony/ patio with additional storage.

Only a $500.00 security deposit! Water/Sewer/Garbage: flat rate of $80.00 per month billed separately. Small pets OK with additional deposit and pet rent. No smoking, thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 have any available units?
101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 have?
Some of 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 currently offering any rent specials?
101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 is pet friendly.
Does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 offer parking?
No, 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 does not offer parking.
Does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 have a pool?
No, 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 does not have a pool.
Does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 have accessible units?
No, 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206 has units with air conditioning.
