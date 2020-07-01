101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center on-site laundry

Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major freeways makes The Sapphire the ideal location to call home. With your busy lifestyles let us take care of you with full service landscaping, and a business center for all residents. Your luxury home features beautiful warm tones throughout with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, including built in microwaves and dishwashers as well as tile counter-tops with deep cabinets. The open bar kitchens lead to spacious living rooms with high/vaulted ceilings, ample windows and A/C in every unit. Full sized washers and dryers in every apartment home offer the convenience of not having to go to a laundry room. Each apartment features a large balcony/patio with additional storage.



Small/Med (50 lbs & under) pets OK with additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent. No smoking thanks. $80.00 monthly Flat fee for WSG.

Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major freeways makes The Sapphire the ideal location to call home. Your luxury home features beautiful warm tones throughout with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, including built in microwaves and dishwashers as well as tile counter-tops with deep cabinets. The open bar kitchens lead to spacious living rooms with high/vaulted ceilings, ample windows and A/C in every unit. Full sized washers and dryers in every apartment home offer the convenience of not having to go to a laundry room. Each apartment features a large balcony/ patio with additional storage.



Only a $500.00 security deposit! Water/Sewer/Garbage: flat rate of $80.00 per month billed separately. Small pets OK with additional deposit and pet rent. No smoking, thanks!