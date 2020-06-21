305 E Cherry Ave B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3Bed/2Bath Duplex - Property Id: 296400



Property Details

Rental Amount: $1,300.00

Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount.

Type: 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Duplex w/ 2 Car Garage

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.7

School District:

Additional Info: Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn care provided. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Washer/Dryer Hookup

Range/Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Central Heat/Air

Microwave

Lawn Care Provided

Cascade Natural Gas

Hermiston Energy

City of Hermiston

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296400

No Pets Allowed



