All apartments in Hermiston
Find more places like 305 E Cherry Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermiston, OR
/
305 E Cherry Ave B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

305 E Cherry Ave B

305 E Cherry Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

305 E Cherry Ave, Hermiston, OR 97838

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Bed/2Bath Duplex - Property Id: 296400

Property Details
Rental Amount: $1,300.00
Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount.
Type: 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Duplex w/ 2 Car Garage
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.7
School District:
Additional Info: Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn care provided. Sorry, no pets allowed.
Amenities
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Range/Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Central Heat/Air
Microwave
Lawn Care Provided
Cascade Natural Gas
Hermiston Energy
City of Hermiston
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296400
Property Id 296400

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Cherry Ave B have any available units?
305 E Cherry Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermiston, OR.
What amenities does 305 E Cherry Ave B have?
Some of 305 E Cherry Ave B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E Cherry Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Cherry Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Cherry Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 305 E Cherry Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermiston.
Does 305 E Cherry Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 305 E Cherry Ave B does offer parking.
Does 305 E Cherry Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E Cherry Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Cherry Ave B have a pool?
No, 305 E Cherry Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Cherry Ave B have accessible units?
No, 305 E Cherry Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Cherry Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 E Cherry Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 E Cherry Ave B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 E Cherry Ave B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tower Apartments
1150 S Highway 395
Hermiston, OR 97838

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WARichland, WA
Pasco, WAWest Richland, WA
Pendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College