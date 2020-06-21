305 E Cherry Ave B

Amenities
3Bed/2Bath Duplex - Property Id: 296400
Property Details
Rental Amount: $1,300.00
Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount.
Type: 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Duplex w/ 2 Car Garage
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.7
School District:
Additional Info: Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn care provided. Sorry, no pets allowed.
Amenities
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Range/Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Central Heat/Air
Microwave
Lawn Care Provided
Cascade Natural Gas
Hermiston Energy
City of Hermiston
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296400
No Pets Allowed
