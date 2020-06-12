All apartments in Hayesville
Find more places like 4675 Hayesville Ct NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayesville, OR
/
4675 Hayesville Ct NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

4675 Hayesville Ct NE

4675 Hayesville Court Northeast · (503) 364-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4675 Hayesville Court Northeast, Hayesville, OR 97305
Hayesville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4675 Hayesville Ct NE · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Bd/1.5Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1.5Ba Single story house built in 1984 with approx 1346 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a large family room, and W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ openers. The backyard is fenced and there is an 8x12 shed for the tenant's use along with a garden area. Flower beds have perennial plants for blooming in all seasons. Range, D/W, G/D provided; NO fridge. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No smoking on the property. No pets - not negotiable. 1 year lease required.

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4614542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE have any available units?
4675 Hayesville Ct NE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE have?
Some of 4675 Hayesville Ct NE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 Hayesville Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Hayesville Ct NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Hayesville Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 4675 Hayesville Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayesville.
Does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 4675 Hayesville Ct NE does offer parking.
Does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 Hayesville Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE have a pool?
No, 4675 Hayesville Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 4675 Hayesville Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4675 Hayesville Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4675 Hayesville Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4675 Hayesville Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4675 Hayesville Ct NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORFour Corners, ORKeizer, ORSilverton, ORMcMinnville, ORDallas, ORNewberg, OR
Albany, ORCanby, ORLebanon, ORKing City, ORBull Mountain, OROak Grove, ORGladstone, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORCedar Mill, OROak Hills, ORBethany, ORSweet Home, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Chemeketa Community CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity