4675 Hayesville Ct NE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3Bd/1.5Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1.5Ba Single story house built in 1984 with approx 1346 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a large family room, and W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ openers. The backyard is fenced and there is an 8x12 shed for the tenant's use along with a garden area. Flower beds have perennial plants for blooming in all seasons. Range, D/W, G/D provided; NO fridge. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No smoking on the property. No pets - not negotiable. 1 year lease required.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4614542)