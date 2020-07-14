Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Court.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Village Court have any available units?
Village Court has 4 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Court have?
Some of Village Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
Village Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Court is pet friendly.
Does Village Court offer parking?
Yes, Village Court offers parking.
Does Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Court have a pool?
No, Village Court does not have a pool.
Does Village Court have accessible units?
No, Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Village Court does not have units with air conditioning.