All apartments in Gresham
Find more places like Village Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham, OR
/
Village Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Village Court

Open Now until 5pm
17899 NE Oregon St · (503) 678-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gresham
See all
Wilkes East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,400
See all

Location

17899 NE Oregon St, Gresham, OR 97230
Wilkes East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Court have any available units?
Village Court has 4 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Court have?
Some of Village Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
Village Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Court is pet friendly.
Does Village Court offer parking?
Yes, Village Court offers parking.
Does Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Court have a pool?
No, Village Court does not have a pool.
Does Village Court have accessible units?
No, Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Village Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Village Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St
Gresham, OR 97080
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St
Gresham, OR 97030
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St
Gresham, OR 97030
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St
Gresham, OR 97030
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road
Gresham, OR 97080
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue
Gresham, OR 97233
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy
Gresham, OR 97080
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street
Gresham, OR 97030

Similar Pages

Gresham 1 BedroomsGresham 2 Bedrooms
Gresham Apartments under $1,400Gresham Apartments with Parking
Gresham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

RockwoodGresham North CentralGresham Northeast
Gresham CentennialWilkes East
Holly BrookPowell Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Mt Hood Community CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity