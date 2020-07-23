All apartments in Gresham
1406 NE Hogan Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1406 NE Hogan Drive

1406 Northeast Hogan Drive · (503) 646-9664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1406 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1406 NE Hogan Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$1,945

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
1406 NE Hogan Drive Available 08/03/20 2 bed, 1 bath, fully remodeled, spacious condo in Country Club Estates in Gresham! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com

Light and bright! Beautifully remodeled home with newer floors, newer cabinets, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. 1120 sq ft. Home comes with a Washer/Dryer and utilities included are Water/Sewer/Garbage!
Enjoy views of Gresham Golf Course from lower covered patio off living room or upper covered deck off master bedroom. Large rooms, plenty of storage, and parking. Community pool is included!

HOA rules for pets is one pet max.

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.rentportlandhomesProfessionals.com

(RLNE5966537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 NE Hogan Drive have any available units?
1406 NE Hogan Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1406 NE Hogan Drive have?
Some of 1406 NE Hogan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 NE Hogan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 NE Hogan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 NE Hogan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 NE Hogan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1406 NE Hogan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1406 NE Hogan Drive offers parking.
Does 1406 NE Hogan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 NE Hogan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 NE Hogan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1406 NE Hogan Drive has a pool.
Does 1406 NE Hogan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1406 NE Hogan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 NE Hogan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 NE Hogan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 NE Hogan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 NE Hogan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
