Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

1406 NE Hogan Drive Available 08/03/20 2 bed, 1 bath, fully remodeled, spacious condo in Country Club Estates in Gresham! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing!



Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!

www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com



Light and bright! Beautifully remodeled home with newer floors, newer cabinets, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. 1120 sq ft. Home comes with a Washer/Dryer and utilities included are Water/Sewer/Garbage!

Enjoy views of Gresham Golf Course from lower covered patio off living room or upper covered deck off master bedroom. Large rooms, plenty of storage, and parking. Community pool is included!



HOA rules for pets is one pet max.



Do you need property management services?

Maximize your income and cut your costs!

www.rentportlandhomesProfessionals.com



(RLNE5966537)