1389 NE Hogan PL

Amenities

on-site laundry parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

range and refrigerator

FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY and STAFF DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS, OUR OFFICE IS OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY 9:00AM-5:00PM

Inquries are welcome to contact our office for more information.

Let us welcome you to Hood Center Apartments, featuring oversized one-bedroom apartments in a peaceful park like setting. Located in an appealing Gresham neighborhood, Hood Center is in the hub of it all from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment as well as abundant of outdoors activities. Water, Sewer and Garbage included! Online Payment Portal Available

LEASING OFFICE: 1229 NE Hogan Pl. Gresham, OR 97030

Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM