Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1389 NE Hogan PL

1389 Northeast Hogan Place · No Longer Available
Location

1389 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-North Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
range and refrigerator
FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY and STAFF DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS, OUR OFFICE IS OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY 9:00AM-5:00PM
Inquries are welcome to contact our office for more information.
Let us welcome you to Hood Center Apartments, featuring oversized one-bedroom apartments in a peaceful park like setting. Located in an appealing Gresham neighborhood, Hood Center is in the hub of it all from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment as well as abundant of outdoors activities. Water, Sewer and Garbage included! Online Payment Portal Available
LEASING OFFICE: 1229 NE Hogan Pl. Gresham, OR 97030
Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1389 NE Hogan PL have any available units?
1389 NE Hogan PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham, OR.
What amenities does 1389 NE Hogan PL have?
Some of 1389 NE Hogan PL's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1389 NE Hogan PL currently offering any rent specials?
1389 NE Hogan PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1389 NE Hogan PL pet-friendly?
No, 1389 NE Hogan PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham.
Does 1389 NE Hogan PL offer parking?
Yes, 1389 NE Hogan PL does offer parking.
Does 1389 NE Hogan PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1389 NE Hogan PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1389 NE Hogan PL have a pool?
No, 1389 NE Hogan PL does not have a pool.
Does 1389 NE Hogan PL have accessible units?
No, 1389 NE Hogan PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1389 NE Hogan PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1389 NE Hogan PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1389 NE Hogan PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1389 NE Hogan PL does not have units with air conditioning.
