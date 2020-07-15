All apartments in Green
124 Clellon Ct.

124 Clellon Court · (541) 672-3434
Location

124 Clellon Court, Green, OR 97471

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Clellon Court · Avail. Aug 17

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
124 Clellon Court Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Cul de Sac - 124 Clellon Ct., Roseburg

3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1245 sft Duplex. Long single car garage. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Laundry hook ups in garage. Electric central heat and AC. Fresh paint. Fenced yard. Owner will pay garbage. All other utilities are tenants responsibility. Pets negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent of $100/month

Available ~ 08/17/2020

Rent: $1200.00
Deposit: $1700.00
Screening fee: $45.00

Centerpointe Property Management
508 W. Agee St.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone# 541-672-3434

Please visit our website: www.cpm4rent.com

(RLNE4635781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Clellon Ct. have any available units?
124 Clellon Ct. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Clellon Ct. have?
Some of 124 Clellon Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Clellon Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Clellon Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Clellon Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Clellon Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 124 Clellon Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 124 Clellon Ct. offers parking.
Does 124 Clellon Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Clellon Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Clellon Ct. have a pool?
No, 124 Clellon Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 124 Clellon Ct. have accessible units?
No, 124 Clellon Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Clellon Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Clellon Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Clellon Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Clellon Ct. has units with air conditioning.
