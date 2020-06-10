Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grants Pass, OR
/
1825 Medart Lane - 1827
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1825 Medart Lane - 1827
1825 Medart Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1825 Medart Lane, Grants Pass, OR 97527
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is an upstairs unit. Includes washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, and range. Tenant is responsible for power and trash. Absolutely no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 have any available units?
1825 Medart Lane - 1827 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grants Pass, OR
.
What amenities does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 have?
Some of 1825 Medart Lane - 1827's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Medart Lane - 1827 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grants Pass
.
Does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 offer parking?
No, 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 have a pool?
No, 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 have accessible units?
No, 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Medart Lane - 1827 does not have units with air conditioning.
