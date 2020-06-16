1002 Southeast N Street

Amenities

970 Formosa Gardens Pre-leasing Now!



970 Formosa Gardens is a single family home located in the brand new, beautiful Formosa Gardens subdivision, which is located at 1002 SE N Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526. 970 Formosa Gardens is being built in a quiet neighbor within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and the medical center and is only blocks from the famous Rogue River. This home is within the Grants Pass school district 7, the highest ranked district in Josephine county. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with attached garage and covered patio. It is complete with high end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel energy efficient Maytag appliances and LED lighting. Landscaping will be professionally maintained by the Formosa Gardens Homeowners Association in order to ensure that both your yard and your neighbors remain just as beautiful as the day you moved in.



We are pre-leasing now with this home expected to be ready for move in April 5th, 2020. We are seeking stable, long term tenants, with discounts offered for those who are prepared to sign a 2 year lease.



Apply online at Cascades-West.com or call (541)862-1797 for more information.

Formosa Gardens Now Available!

Pre-leasing Brand New Homes Now!

