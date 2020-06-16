All apartments in Grants Pass
Last updated June 16 2020

1002 Southeast N Street

1002 Southeast N Street · (541) 862-1797
Location

1002 Southeast N Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
970 Formosa Gardens Pre-leasing Now!

970 Formosa Gardens is a single family home located in the brand new, beautiful Formosa Gardens subdivision, which is located at 1002 SE N Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526. 970 Formosa Gardens is being built in a quiet neighbor within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and the medical center and is only blocks from the famous Rogue River. This home is within the Grants Pass school district 7, the highest ranked district in Josephine county. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with attached garage and covered patio. It is complete with high end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel energy efficient Maytag appliances and LED lighting. Landscaping will be professionally maintained by the Formosa Gardens Homeowners Association in order to ensure that both your yard and your neighbors remain just as beautiful as the day you moved in.

We are pre-leasing now with this home expected to be ready for move in April 5th, 2020. We are seeking stable, long term tenants, with discounts offered for those who are prepared to sign a 2 year lease.

Apply online at Cascades-West.com or call (541)862-1797 for more information.
Formosa Gardens Now Available!
Pre-leasing Brand New Homes Now!
Formosa Gardens is a brand new subdivision located at 1002 SE N Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526. Formosa Gardens is being built in a quiet neighbor within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and the medical center and is only blocks from the famous Rogue River. The homes are within the Grants Pass school district 7, the highest ranked district in Josephine county. This development is comprised of ten single family homes. Each home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with attached garage. Each with high end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel energy efficient Maytag appliances and LED lighting. Two of the homes include ADA friendly doors, showers, grab bars and level entry into the homes. Landscaping will be professionally maintained by the Formosa Gardens Homeowners Association in order to ensure that both your yard and your neighbors remain just as beautiful as the day you moved in.

We are pre-leasing now as the homes are, expected to be available by May 24th, 2020. We are seeking stable, long term tenants with discounts offered for those who are prepared to sign a 2 year lease.

Apply online at Cascades-West.com or call (541)862-1797 for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

