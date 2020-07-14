All apartments in Forest Grove
Find more places like Hidden Pines Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Grove, OR
/
Hidden Pines Apartments
Last updated June 27 2020 at 12:24 AM

Hidden Pines Apartments

3002 19th Avenue · (503) 461-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3002 19th Avenue, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Pines Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
3002 19th Ave. Available 05/23/20 Hidden Pines-AC, Washer & Dryer in Unit and Near Pacific University! - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath is 1,000 square feet and features an air conditioner, a fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer in the unit, and a large kitchen. In addition, it offers storage rooms and off-street parking.

This quiet and landscaped community is conveniently located near the Forest Grove Shopping Center and Pacific University. Hillsboro is just a 10 minute drive and Trimet public transportation is less than .25 miles away.

Utility bill back: $50.00 monthly

Pets 25 lbs and under are welcome with a $400 deposit.

Online Applications:
$55 application fee per person (18 years and older).
Provide a valid picture ID.

Renter's Requirements:
Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.
Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.
Renter's insurance is required.
Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE1845074)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash: $45/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Surface $ Covered Lot.
Storage Details: Extra storage locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Pines Apartments have any available units?
Hidden Pines Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Grove, OR.
What amenities does Hidden Pines Apartments have?
Some of Hidden Pines Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Pines Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Pines Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Pines Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Pines Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Pines Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Pines Apartments offers parking.
Does Hidden Pines Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Pines Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Pines Apartments have a pool?
No, Hidden Pines Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hidden Pines Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hidden Pines Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Pines Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Hidden Pines Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hidden Pines Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hidden Pines Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hidden Pines Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave
Forest Grove, OR 97116
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street
Forest Grove, OR 97116
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place
Forest Grove, OR 97116
Jesse Quinn Apartments
1837 Pacific Avenue
Forest Grove, OR 97116

Similar Pages

Forest Grove 3 BedroomsForest Grove Apartments with Balcony
Forest Grove Apartments with ParkingForest Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA
Five Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific UniversityLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity