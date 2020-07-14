Hidden Pines Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

3002 19th Ave. Available 05/23/20 Hidden Pines-AC, Washer & Dryer in Unit and Near Pacific University! - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath is 1,000 square feet and features an air conditioner, a fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer in the unit, and a large kitchen. In addition, it offers storage rooms and off-street parking.



This quiet and landscaped community is conveniently located near the Forest Grove Shopping Center and Pacific University. Hillsboro is just a 10 minute drive and Trimet public transportation is less than .25 miles away.



Utility bill back: $50.00 monthly



Pets 25 lbs and under are welcome with a $400 deposit.



Online Applications:

$55 application fee per person (18 years and older).

Provide a valid picture ID.



Renter's Requirements:

Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.

Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

Renter's insurance is required.

Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.



(RLNE1845074)