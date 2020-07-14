Garden Court Plaza Apartments

Amenities

Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon. Garden Court Plaza is set back from the road to provide a quieter living environment and our single-level layout ensures that you won’t have to worry about any neighbors living above or below you! Close to groceries, coffee, restaurants, shops and Pacific University, you can accomplish most of your errands on foot.



Garden Court Plaza offers YOU:

• Spacious 1 bedroom with large closet

• Ceiling fan

• Linen closet next to bathroom

• Extra closet in kitchen for pantry or storage

• Patio

• Plenty of off-street parking

• Two on-site laundry facilities



How to get around:

• Tri-Met #57 (TV Hwy/Forest Grove) buses stop just ½ block from the property!



Where to play:

• Bard Park is only a block away and offers basketball courts, BBQ & picnic shelter, playground and walking pathways!

• Forest Grove Aquatic Center is less than a mile away for swimming lessons, workouts or leisure!



Where to Learn:

• Pacific University is just up the street (6 blocks) to give you more time to study or sleep!

• The public school is Forest Gale Elementary



What is nearby?

• Starbucks, Safeway, Pacific University, Mc Menamin’s Grand Lodge, Rainbow Lanes (bowling), Tualaty-Forest Grove Hospital, Dollar Store, restaurants, banks, churches and much, much more!



Online Applications:

• $55 application fee per person (18 years and older).

• Provide a valid picture ID.



Renter's Requirements:

• Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.

• Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

• Renter's insurance is required.

• Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.



