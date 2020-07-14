Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill playground

1504 - 1508 21st is a spacious & Pet Friendly Apt just blocks to Pacific U! - Spacious apartment in a great location, just a few blocks to Pacific University and downtown Forest Grove. Forest Terrace Apartments is a small and peaceful community of 10 ground level residences. Take a short walk to the University or downtown and enjoy all the restaurants, galleries, and boutiques Forest Grove has to offer. Professionally maintained lawn and landscaping. Friendly resident manager providing excellent service to your residential & maintenance needs. Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history. Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.



