Forest Grove, OR
Forest Terrace Apartments
Last updated June 27 2020 at 12:24 AM

Forest Terrace Apartments

1508 21st Place · (503) 386-4167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 21st Place, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
playground
1504 - 1508 21st is a spacious & Pet Friendly Apt just blocks to Pacific U! - Spacious apartment in a great location, just a few blocks to Pacific University and downtown Forest Grove. Forest Terrace Apartments is a small and peaceful community of 10 ground level residences. Take a short walk to the University or downtown and enjoy all the restaurants, galleries, and boutiques Forest Grove has to offer. Professionally maintained lawn and landscaping. Friendly resident manager providing excellent service to your residential & maintenance needs. Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history. Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws. Our Residences are your Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Garbage Fee: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
Dogs
restrictions: Small Dogs Only
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Forest Terrace Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Grove, OR.
What amenities does Forest Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Forest Terrace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Terrace Apartments have a pool?
No, Forest Terrace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Forest Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Forest Terrace Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Forest Terrace Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
