Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court playground

You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools. You’ll be just a few blocks away from Santa Clara Shopping Center, Fred Meyer, banking and restaurants. Never has so much been so close to home! Woodland Creek offers five different floor plans ranging from 546-960 sqft. We are a wonderful apartment community full of amenities and at these prices our units don’t last long.