Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Woodland Creek

Open Now until 5pm
1455 Bailey Hill Rd · (541) 203-6448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Eugene
Churchill
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR 97402
Churchill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 038 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 050 · Avail. Aug 10

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit Q29 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit Q19 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools. You’ll be just a few blocks away from Santa Clara Shopping Center, Fred Meyer, banking and restaurants. Never has so much been so close to home! Woodland Creek offers five different floor plans ranging from 546-960 sqft. We are a wonderful apartment community full of amenities and at these prices our units don’t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 refundable carpet cleaning deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Creek have any available units?
Woodland Creek has 6 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Creek have?
Some of Woodland Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Creek is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Creek offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Creek offers parking.
Does Woodland Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Creek have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Creek has a pool.
Does Woodland Creek have accessible units?
No, Woodland Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodland Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
