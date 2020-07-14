All apartments in Eugene
West Hills Village
West Hills Village

1459 City View St · (412) 301-9094
Location

1459 City View St, Eugene, OR 97402
Far West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Hills Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
playground
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour. Compare the current details and pictures for our studio to 3 bedroom floorplan options with pricing from $625 to $1050 and set up a time to see our community up-close. West Hills Village offers an amenity package that can’t be beat. Have a day out with the kids play at the community playground, breathe the fresh air with smoke-free apartments, and email, surf the web and get some work done with high speed internet access. That and much, much more is waiting for you! Choose to live life exceptionally at West Hills Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pet Weight Limit: 35 lb.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Hills Village have any available units?
West Hills Village has 2 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does West Hills Village have?
Some of West Hills Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Hills Village currently offering any rent specials?
West Hills Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Hills Village pet-friendly?
Yes, West Hills Village is pet friendly.
Does West Hills Village offer parking?
Yes, West Hills Village offers parking.
Does West Hills Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Hills Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Hills Village have a pool?
No, West Hills Village does not have a pool.
Does West Hills Village have accessible units?
No, West Hills Village does not have accessible units.
Does West Hills Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Hills Village has units with dishwashers.
