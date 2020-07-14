Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry internet access playground

We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour. Compare the current details and pictures for our studio to 3 bedroom floorplan options with pricing from $625 to $1050 and set up a time to see our community up-close. West Hills Village offers an amenity package that can’t be beat. Have a day out with the kids play at the community playground, breathe the fresh air with smoke-free apartments, and email, surf the web and get some work done with high speed internet access. That and much, much more is waiting for you! Choose to live life exceptionally at West Hills Village!