Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

The Crossings

4175 Wagner St · (541) 368-2176
Location

4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,160

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,160

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 368 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,170

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
carport
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you. Our one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes feature an open kitchen, generous size living areas, and full size washer/dryers. Residents enjoy an array of amenities including a unique shimmering pool, sports court, and warm and relaxing spa! We also offer a completely remodeled resident lounge with a brand new, state-of-the art fitness center, and much more! Beautiful landscaped grounds in a tranquil park-like setting surround our community, yet we are close to all that the city has to offer.

We are conveniently located next to LTD bus lines, close to Bethel School District and Highway 99, which takes you to city parks, shopping, restaurants, schools, and just off 569 beltline. Best of all, The Crossings pet-friendly apartments welcomes your pet. Come experience a new lifestyle and one of Eugene’s best-kept secrets.

Please contact the manager at (541) 461–

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 refundable carpet cleaning deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer, gas fee $40-$55/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $15/moth. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crossings have any available units?
The Crossings has 4 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does The Crossings have?
Some of The Crossings's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossings is pet friendly.
Does The Crossings offer parking?
Yes, The Crossings offers parking.
Does The Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crossings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossings have a pool?
Yes, The Crossings has a pool.
Does The Crossings have accessible units?
Yes, The Crossings has accessible units.
Does The Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossings has units with dishwashers.
