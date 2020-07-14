Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub carport

At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you. Our one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes feature an open kitchen, generous size living areas, and full size washer/dryers. Residents enjoy an array of amenities including a unique shimmering pool, sports court, and warm and relaxing spa! We also offer a completely remodeled resident lounge with a brand new, state-of-the art fitness center, and much more! Beautiful landscaped grounds in a tranquil park-like setting surround our community, yet we are close to all that the city has to offer.



We are conveniently located next to LTD bus lines, close to Bethel School District and Highway 99, which takes you to city parks, shopping, restaurants, schools, and just off 569 beltline. Best of all, The Crossings pet-friendly apartments welcomes your pet. Come experience a new lifestyle and one of Eugene’s best-kept secrets.



Please contact the manager at (541) 461–