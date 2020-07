Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool on-site laundry

This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus. There are plenty of boutique markets that offer a fun shopping experience and Southtowne Shopping Center is within walking distance.



Southtowne offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom units tucked into 560 to 850 sq ft and come with a dishwasher and garbage disposal.



Just fill out the application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you. Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour.