Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool gym dogs allowed pet friendly internet access playground

Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting. Property features include large fenced swimming pool, two playgrounds, various laundry facilities and all within walking distance to the heart of River Road and easy access to the Beltline. Those with limited transportation will appreciate Riviera Village’s close proximity to the LTD bus line.