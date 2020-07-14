Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riviera Village.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
playground
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting. Property features include large fenced swimming pool, two playgrounds, various laundry facilities and all within walking distance to the heart of River Road and easy access to the Beltline. Those with limited transportation will appreciate Riviera Village’s close proximity to the LTD bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $900
limit: 2
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Riviera Village have any available units?
Riviera Village has 3 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does Riviera Village have?
Some of Riviera Village's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riviera Village currently offering any rent specials?
Riviera Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riviera Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Riviera Village is pet friendly.
Does Riviera Village offer parking?
Yes, Riviera Village offers parking.
Does Riviera Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riviera Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riviera Village have a pool?
Yes, Riviera Village has a pool.
Does Riviera Village have accessible units?
No, Riviera Village does not have accessible units.