All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like Riviera Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
Riviera Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Riviera Village

Open Now until 4:30pm
130 River Ave · (541) 203-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
River Road
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

130 River Ave, Eugene, OR 97404
River Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T17 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit R11 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit R21 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riviera Village.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
playground
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting. Property features include large fenced swimming pool, two playgrounds, various laundry facilities and all within walking distance to the heart of River Road and easy access to the Beltline. Those with limited transportation will appreciate Riviera Village’s close proximity to the LTD bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $900
limit: 2
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riviera Village have any available units?
Riviera Village has 3 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does Riviera Village have?
Some of Riviera Village's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riviera Village currently offering any rent specials?
Riviera Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riviera Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Riviera Village is pet friendly.
Does Riviera Village offer parking?
Yes, Riviera Village offers parking.
Does Riviera Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riviera Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riviera Village have a pool?
Yes, Riviera Village has a pool.
Does Riviera Village have accessible units?
No, Riviera Village does not have accessible units.
Does Riviera Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riviera Village has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Riviera Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive
Eugene, OR 97408
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Bailey Hill Meadows
1515 Bailey Hill Rd
Eugene, OR 97402
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop
Eugene, OR 97401
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue
Eugene, OR 97408

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
HarlowChurchillCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity