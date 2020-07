Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry accepts section 8

Maple Manor is comprised of charming 1 bedroom apartments conveniently located in the heart of old Eugene off Roosevelt Boulevard. Units come in two different sizes ranging from 437 and 546 square feet. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities free use of recycle containers and garbage is paid as part of rent.



Selected units have updated vinyl and carpeting and every unit has a fresh coat of paint applied as it becomes available. Maple Manor has had many upgrades and is an attractive looking apartment that is surprisingly impressive. Park-like grounds insure shady summers and sheltered winters. Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour. Just fill out the application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you.