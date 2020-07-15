All apartments in Eugene
Eugene, OR
Fairfield Village Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Fairfield Village Apartments

1071 Fairfield Ave · (541) 527-7139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 100 · Avail. Jul 20

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairfield Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
courtyard
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool!

Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.

Fairfield Village is conveniently located behind Gilbert Shopping Center and is close to shopping, bus line, and less than a block away from Fairfield Elementary School. Fairfield Village features a variety of one and two bedroom apartments. It also offers townhouse style units over 900 sq feet. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, courtyard, laundry rooms, and plenty of parking.

Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour. Just fill out the application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Call manager for more information. Restrictions on breeds and sizes may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairfield Village Apartments have any available units?
Fairfield Village Apartments has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairfield Village Apartments have?
Some of Fairfield Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairfield Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairfield Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairfield Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairfield Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairfield Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairfield Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairfield Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairfield Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairfield Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fairfield Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Fairfield Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fairfield Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fairfield Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairfield Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
