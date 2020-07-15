Fairfield Village Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry courtyard

Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool!



Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.



Fairfield Village is conveniently located behind Gilbert Shopping Center and is close to shopping, bus line, and less than a block away from Fairfield Elementary School. Fairfield Village features a variety of one and two bedroom apartments. It also offers townhouse style units over 900 sq feet. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, courtyard, laundry rooms, and plenty of parking.



Please feel free to contact the manager for the most recent information or a guided tour. Just fill out the application online, submit your information and the property manager will be in touch with you.