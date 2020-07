Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool on-site laundry playground

Located on Bailey Hill Road in Eugene, Bailey Hill Meadows Apartments offers renters access to a variety of attractions in the surrounding area. Make a visit to view the available floor plans.



This community features a wide selection of amenities and options including storage units for rent, laundry service and access to the pool located at Woodland Creek Apartments. It’s time to get moving on finding your new home.



Contact the manager or stop by Bailey Hill Meadows to schedule a tour today!