771 E. 14th Avenue #8

A 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet complex only minutes from campus. Private kitchen and bathroom, free off street reserved parking and onsite coin-operated laundry. Secured entry!



Pictures to show floor plan only. Flooring and fixtures vary may vary by apartment.

Water, sewer and garbage paid.



Please no smoking, no dogs

Monthly Rent is $895

Deposit is $895



First month's rent and deposit required at move in. School year lease!



Please call 541-344-4619 for more information or visit our website at www.brightapartments.com to print an application.