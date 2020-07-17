All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 771 E. 14th Avenue #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
771 E. 14th Avenue #8
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

771 E. 14th Avenue #8

771 East 14th Alley · (541) 344-4619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
West University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

771 East 14th Alley, Eugene, OR 97401
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet complex only minutes from campus. Private kitchen and bathroom, free off street reserved parking and onsite coin-operated laundry. Secured entry!

Pictures to show floor plan only. Flooring and fixtures vary may vary by apartment.
A 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet complex only minutes from campus. Private kitchen and bathroom, free off street reserved parking and onsite coin-operated laundry. Secured entry!

Water, sewer and garbage paid.

Please no smoking, no dogs
Monthly Rent is $895
Deposit is $895

First month's rent and deposit required at move in. School year lease!

Please call 541-344-4619 for more information or visit our website at www.brightapartments.com to print an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 have any available units?
771 E. 14th Avenue #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
Is 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 currently offering any rent specials?
771 E. 14th Avenue #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 pet-friendly?
No, 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 offer parking?
Yes, 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 offers parking.
Does 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 have a pool?
No, 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 does not have a pool.
Does 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 have accessible units?
No, 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 E. 14th Avenue #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 771 E. 14th Avenue #8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr
Eugene, OR 97408
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street
Eugene, OR 97405
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr
Eugene, OR 97402
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St
Eugene, OR 97402
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St
Eugene, OR 97403
Maple Manor
2521 Roosevelt Boulevard
Eugene, OR 97402

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSutherlin, ORRoseburg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
ChurchillHarlowCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity