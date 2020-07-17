771 E. 14th Avenue #8

Amenities
A 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet complex only minutes from campus. Private kitchen and bathroom, free off street reserved parking and onsite coin-operated laundry. Secured entry!
Pictures to show floor plan only. Flooring and fixtures vary may vary by apartment.
A 1 bedroom apartment in a quiet complex only minutes from campus. Private kitchen and bathroom, free off street reserved parking and onsite coin-operated laundry. Secured entry!
Water, sewer and garbage paid.
Please no smoking, no dogs
Monthly Rent is $895
Deposit is $895
First month's rent and deposit required at move in. School year lease!
Please call 541-344-4619 for more information or visit our website at www.brightapartments.com to print an application.