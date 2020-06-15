652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Upper Level Condo! - This three bedroom, two bathroom upper level condo is very spacious! The living room has large windows that allow natural light to come in, a gas fireplace, a sliding glass door to the balcony, and a ductless heater and air conditioner for regulating the temperature at all times of the year! The dining area has laminate flooring and plenty of room for a large table. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and marble counter tops. Each bedroom has a large amount of space! The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and an additional linen closet in the bathroom area. One bedroom features a large chalk painted closet door. Washer/Dryer provided by owner and to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion. Two carport parking spaces available for tenant use (#3 & 7). HOA provides Water/Sewer/Garbage, and Basic Cable.



Rental Criteria Code - BI

Area - Harlow Area

Type - Condo

Lease Term - 5/31/2020



*This home is on a lease break with option to renew

*Renter's Insurance Required*

No Pets Allowed



