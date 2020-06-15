All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2

652 Cherry Drive · (541) 683-2271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Harlow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

652 Cherry Drive, Eugene, OR 97401
Harlow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Upper Level Condo! - This three bedroom, two bathroom upper level condo is very spacious! The living room has large windows that allow natural light to come in, a gas fireplace, a sliding glass door to the balcony, and a ductless heater and air conditioner for regulating the temperature at all times of the year! The dining area has laminate flooring and plenty of room for a large table. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and marble counter tops. Each bedroom has a large amount of space! The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and an additional linen closet in the bathroom area. One bedroom features a large chalk painted closet door. Washer/Dryer provided by owner and to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion. Two carport parking spaces available for tenant use (#3 & 7). HOA provides Water/Sewer/Garbage, and Basic Cable.

Rental Criteria Code - BI
Area - Harlow Area
Type - Condo
Pet - No Pets
Lease Term - 5/31/2020

*This home is on a lease break with option to renew
*Renter's Insurance Required*
This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4373106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 have any available units?
652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 have?
Some of 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 is pet friendly.
Does 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 does offer parking.
Does 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southtowne
2555 Portland Street
Eugene, OR 97405
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street
Eugene, OR 97401
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard
Eugene, OR 97402
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St
Eugene, OR 97402
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St
Eugene, OR 97403
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave
Eugene, OR 97404
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way
Eugene, OR 97402

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
HarlowChurchillCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity