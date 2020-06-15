652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2

Amenities
Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Upper Level Condo! - This three bedroom, two bathroom upper level condo is very spacious! The living room has large windows that allow natural light to come in, a gas fireplace, a sliding glass door to the balcony, and a ductless heater and air conditioner for regulating the temperature at all times of the year! The dining area has laminate flooring and plenty of room for a large table. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and marble counter tops. Each bedroom has a large amount of space! The master bedroom includes a walk in closet and an additional linen closet in the bathroom area. One bedroom features a large chalk painted closet door. Washer/Dryer provided by owner and to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion. Two carport parking spaces available for tenant use (#3 & 7). HOA provides Water/Sewer/Garbage, and Basic Cable.
Rental Criteria Code - BI
Area - Harlow Area
Type - Condo
Pet - No Pets
Lease Term - 5/31/2020
*This home is on a lease break with option to renew
*Renter's Insurance Required*
This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271
No Pets Allowed
