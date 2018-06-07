All apartments in Eugene
520 Honeysuckle Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

520 Honeysuckle Ln

520 Honeysuckle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

520 Honeysuckle Lane, Eugene, OR 97401
Harlow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Harlow. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: June 1st 2020. $2,995/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Diem at 541-543-9141 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Honeysuckle Ln have any available units?
520 Honeysuckle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Honeysuckle Ln have?
Some of 520 Honeysuckle Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Honeysuckle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
520 Honeysuckle Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Honeysuckle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Honeysuckle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 520 Honeysuckle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 520 Honeysuckle Ln does offer parking.
Does 520 Honeysuckle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Honeysuckle Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Honeysuckle Ln have a pool?
No, 520 Honeysuckle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 520 Honeysuckle Ln have accessible units?
No, 520 Honeysuckle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Honeysuckle Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Honeysuckle Ln has units with dishwashers.
