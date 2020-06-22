421 Fairfield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Bright 3BD/1BA Home in West Eugene! 2-Car Oversized Garage! A/C! - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single-family home is located in West Eugene. It features a fenced-in backyard with deck and covered patio, large oversized two-car garage, and gas heat and A/C. LVP flooring in the living and dining rooms. Several built-ins throughout for extra storage. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Stacking washer/dryer included in garage. Master bedroom has LVP and walk-in closet. 2 like-sized carpeted bedrooms. Tenant is responsible for utilities including electric, gas, and water/sewer. Owner provides garbage service. Tenant is responsible for watering yard. Owner provides regular mowing , weeding, fertilizing, and pruning. Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the property.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/690458



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed Term Lease



PET TERMS: Dogs only, two max, under 20lbs each, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



Acorn Property Management

214 Pioneer Parkway West

Springfield, OR 97477

info@acornpm.net

(541) 654-5587

www.acornpm.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2716810)