33 East 30th Avenue

Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1.5 bath luxury units ready for new occupants! Everything has been redone to create a fresh, modern look and feel to these open floor plan units, including new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, gorgeous new countertops and updated cabinetry, new energy efficient dual pane windows, new bathroom vanities, new interior doors, as well as new clean paint throughout. Most units come equipped with a usable fireplace in the living room and all units have new dual-pane sliding glass doors leading to either a private fenced yard of approximately 650 sq. ft. for first floor units, or a private balcony for the second floor units. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances.



TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE PROPERTY NOW: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eoYZEU7LfRp



Property is conveniently located in one of South Eugene’s most walkable neighborhoods, just one block from restaurants, coffee shops, retail and Market of Choice. Less than ½ mile to Amazon park and community center; Approx. 2 miles to downtown and UO. Walk Score = 81 “Very Walkable” and Bike Score = 96 “Biker’s Paradise.”



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, and pro-rata share of water/sewer, and garbage service. There is on-site laundry with option of coin/op or app-based pay and newer machines on the way, as well. One off-street parking space provided in adjacent parking lot and plenty of additional street parking available. The water and sewer are on a shared meter and are billed by the management company. Owner provides yard care and landscape maintenance. No smoking anywhere on the property. Renters insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property.



Coming Soon: Secure Storage Lockers (available on a first come first serve basis for an additional fee); Additional exterior upgrades are being added, accentuating the buildings architectural highlights and completing its transformation into an updated modern complex you will be proud to call home.



Note: 1 1/2 bath description represents full bath plus additional sink and vanity in separate area.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1862819?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.



PLEASE NOTE: That photos and virtual tour may not be representative of exact unit for lease (and all units are rented unfurnished). While all units have the same general layout, there may be slight variations between units, including the layouts being flipped.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.



PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements". Please note that, for this property, the additional rent per pet is $35.00/month and the additional deposit per pet is $500.00. Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only.



Due to numerous factors, some of which are beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



The base security deposit for this property is $2,692.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



